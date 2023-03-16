A 32-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threw an object at the front window of a police station in the city’s west end earlier this month.

Police say that the incident happened at 22 Division near Bloor Street and Dundas Street West in the early morning hours of March 5.

It is alleged that the man attended the police station and then threw an object at a front glass window, causing unspecified damage.

Milan Lazic, 32, of Toronto, was arrested earlier this week and charged with a number of offences, including three counts of mischief/damage to property under $5,000.

He is also facing unrelated Highway Traffic Act charges, police say.