Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with two “random attacks” on the subway earlier this week.

Brandonn Sevilla-Zelaya, 25, of Toronto, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threat.

Police say Sevilla-Zelaya is accused of attacking two passengers on the subway at Kennedy Station.

The first incident happened on Dec. 15, at around 10 p.m., when the suspect allegedly approached a male passenger and began attacking him with unprovoked punches.

Roughly an hour later, the suspect approached a female passenger on the subway again at Kennedy Station, and began attacking her by shaking her, police said. The suspect then allegedly stole her headphones and threatened her.

The charges against Sevilla-Zelaya have not been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Saturday morning.

The incidents follow a number of recent violent acts on the subway system.

Last week, 31-year-old Vanessa Kurpiewska was stabbed to death near High Park Station, and in another incident a Toronto Transit Commission operator was assaulted and robbed at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke.