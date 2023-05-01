Police have made an arrest following a “spree” of 10 retail robberies in Toronto’s west end.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Toronto police said they responded to three robbery calls near the intersections of Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road and Wilson Avenue and Keele Street. Police say the suspect entered each store wearing a mask, approached the checkout counter, indicated to retail staff he was armed with a gun, and demanded cash. The suspect fled one store with cash, and fled empty-handed from the other two stores.

These robberies follow a string of seven similar thefts near Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood last week. The suspect is also facing charges in connection with those occurrences.

Following this weekend’s final robbery, police located the man and took him into custody after a short chase by foot.

Madhi Gure, 26, of Toronto, was charged with 10 counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, 10 counts of disguise with intent and 30 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Gure is scheduled to appear in court today at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about Gure or these incidents is asked to contact Toronto Police.