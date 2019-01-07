

BEAMSVILLE, Ont. -- Niagara region police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing incident in Beamsville, Ont., that left a man badly injured.

Police say officers were called to a parking lot in the town Sunday evening where they found a 33-year-old man in a car suffering from critical stab wounds.

They say the man was in the process of being taken to hospital when his condition deteriorated.

He was subsequently transported to an out of town hospital by paramedics.

Police say a 23-year-old Stoney Creek, Ont., man has been charged with aggravated assault in the case, and that the investigation is ongoing.