Peel Regional police have charged a suspect in connection with two alleged assaults on seniors in Mississauga that they say were unprovoked.

Both assaults occurred in the area of Applewood Hills Trail and Bloor Street, police said.

The first occurred on Sept. 19, just after 1 p.m. Peel police said the victim, a 73-year-old man, was walking in the area when the suspect approached him from behind and struck him with a weapon. The suspect then fled the area. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Sept. 27 at around 12:30 p.m., a 77-year-old man from Mississauga was walking in the area when the suspect approached the victim from behind and struck him with a weapon, police said. The suspect fled the area. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police announced in a press release Saturday that a suspect was charged on Sept. 27 in connection with both assaults.

Investigators have charged 32-year-old Marcin Golebiowski of Mississauga with aggravated assault, disobeying a court order, and assault with weapon.

He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police are asking anyone with further information to come forward to investigators.