Durham Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged after a woman was brutally attacked while out for a walk in her Whitby neighbourhood and left for dead near a creek last month.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on July 29, officers discovered a female near a creek southeast of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

The woman, police said, had suffered multiple serious injuries "consistent with an assault” and she was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre via air ambulance.

Police said the 50-year-old victim, who sustained critical injuries, had been reported missing the night before after going for a walk in the area.

She was located after officers spent several hours searching the neighbourhood overnight.

In the days following the attack, previously said they had not ruled out the possibility that the woman was randomly attacked by a stranger.

A video of a person of interest in the case was released earlier this month.

In the video, an unknown man appears to be following the woman, keeping pace and walking about 45 metres behind her between 8:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the night she disappeared.

Police confirmed on Friday morning that after multiple tips from the public, a suspect was subsequently identified and arrested in Ottawa overnight.

Police say 21-year-old Anthony Doiron-Francis, of Whitby, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated sexual assault.

Investigators confirmed that the woman did not know the suspect and they believe the attack was random.