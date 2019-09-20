

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Charges have laid against a Toronto man after a woman was allegedly drugged at a bar and then sexually assaulted at a downtown hotel, Toronto police said Friday.

According to police, the woman met a man at a downtown bar and was given a drug without her knowledge.

The man then took her to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case this morning, police said.

Zhuxi Shen, 21, has been charged with sexual assault and administering a drug. Police said he also goes by "Mark."

He was scheduled to make a court appearance this morning.