Suspect charged after woman drugged, sexually assaulted downtown: police
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:58AM EDT
Charges have laid against a Toronto man after a woman was allegedly drugged at a bar and then sexually assaulted at a downtown hotel, Toronto police said Friday.
According to police, the woman met a man at a downtown bar and was given a drug without her knowledge.
The man then took her to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted, police said.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the case this morning, police said.
Zhuxi Shen, 21, has been charged with sexual assault and administering a drug. Police said he also goes by "Mark."
He was scheduled to make a court appearance this morning.