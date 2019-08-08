

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose lifeless body was found near the shore of Lake Ontario in Whitby last summer.

Durham Regional Police say the victim, 46-year-old Melane Vachon, was reported missing on May 18, 2018 after she left her home on Dunlop Street East in Whitby and did not return.

In a news release issued shortly after she went missing, police said Vachon had not made contact with family or friends and her loved ones were concerned for her well-being.

Vachon’s remains were found about two weeks later along a waterfront trail in Whitby.

At the time, police did not release Vachon’s cause of death or rule her death a homicide.

On Thursday, more than one year after her body was discovered, investigators announced that an arrest had been made in connection with her death.

Police say 44-year-old Jeffrey Weldon, of Whitby, was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with second-degree murder and improper/ indecent interference with a dead body.

Investigators say Vachon knew the suspect and had been involved in a relationship with him in the past.

Investigators are asking anyone with new information in the case to contact the Major Crime- Homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.