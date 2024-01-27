A suspect has been charged in connection with an attack along a Brampton trail last year that saw a man walking his dog struck by gunfire, chased and almost shot again.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened along Etobicoke Creek Trail on the afternoon of March 6, 2023.

Police said a man was strolling with his dog when he was approached from behind by an unknown male who then fired more than a dozen shots in his direction.

The victim was hit and tried to run away. But, he was allegedly chased down by the suspect, who attempted to shoot him again at a close range.

Police said the suspect’s handgun appeared to have malfunctioned, and the victim fought back. It prompted the suspect to flee to a nearby Ford F-150, where an accomplice was allegedly waiting inside.

Meanwhile, the victim called for help. Police said he “miraculously” survived the attack.

In the ensuing investigation, police later located the pickup truck abandoned.

On Saturday, investigators announced that the alleged shooter, identified as Alexander Mills-Smith, had died.

The suspected accomplice, 21-year-old Illia Ayo, is already in custody for unrelated charges, police said. He has been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime in connection with the shooting.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.