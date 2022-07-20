Suspect charged in deadly weekend shooting outside Scotiabank Arena
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that took place outside of Scotiabank Arena Saturday evening just as a Blue Jays game was letting out.
Gunfire erupted near Bremner Boulevard and York Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on July 16.
One man was struck and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified by police as 24-year-old Stephen Little-McClacken of Toronto.
Police announced Wednesday afternoon that trhey have now laid a charge in connection with the shooting.
Investigators said 26-year-old Nirusan Shakespearethas of Vaughan has been charged with second-degree murder.
He made a court appearance Wednesday morning.