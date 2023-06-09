A 26-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing in North York earlier this week.

According to police, two men were involved in an altercation in the area of Wilson Heights Boulevard and Reiner Road at around 7:40 p.m. on June 7.

Police allege that during the altercation, one man was stabbed and the victim fled the area to seek help.

Investigators say the suspect, who was armed with two wooden objects, began to follow the victim but was arrested a short time later.

Police say the victim and suspect knew one another prior to the incident.

Ferhat Aydemir, a 26 Toronto resident, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.