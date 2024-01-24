Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.

Police said officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a person with a knife. At the time, police indicated that a masked suspect may have been armed with a machete.

One victim was stabbed "several times" and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if either the suspect or the victim are students at nearby Northview Heights Secondary School, which was placed under lockdown during the police investigation.

