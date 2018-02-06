

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 54-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside a pharmacy in the Weston area several months ago.

David Blacquiere, a hockey referee and father of four, died in hospital after being stabbed outside a Shopper’s Drug Mart near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West on Nov. 14.

Police have previously said that they believe Blacquiere, originally from Angus, Ont., was in a vehicle with another man when he arrived at the plaza and that an altercation between the two men led to the stabbing. Police said the two men knew each other, but have not said what their connection was.

Following the murder, investigators said they were looking for three people.

Two of those people, police said, are alleged to have assisted the suspect following the murder. Both surrendered to police in the weeks following the stabbing.

One of them, a 16-year-old girl, surrendered to police on Nov. 24 and was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. She cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The other person, Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, surrendered to police on Nov. 28. McFarquhar was charged with accessory after the fact to murder; attempting to obstruct justice; and failing to comply with recognizance.

On Tuesday, police announced that a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Kitchener, Ont. on Feb. 5.

Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, is now charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.