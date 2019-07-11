

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the violent robbery and sexual assault of a woman at a downtown condo building in the Fashion District.

The incident happened in the area of Bathurst and King streets at around 12:45 a.m. on July 10, Toronto police said.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman was entering the elevator of a condominium building when two men entered the elevator behind her.

A struggle ensued when one of the men tried to grab the teen’s cell phone, police said.

When he wasn’t able to get the phone, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed her.

Police said the woman was then violently dragged out of the elevator and sexually assaulted by both men in a nearby stairwell.

The man then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a male in his early 20s. He stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten. He is black, with a dark complexion, medium build, brown eyes, moustache and chin hair. He was wearing a navy blue or black baseball cap with a white symbol on the front, a black short-sleeve shirt with vertical white stripes with a red and white star on the right arm, blue jeans, white “Gucci” brand sneakers, and “Gucci” brand Sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as being in his early 20s, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten. He is black with a dark complexion and has a medium build, brown eyes, moustache and goatee and corn row braids in his hair. He was wearing a brown and beige camouflaged hooded sweatshirt, black baggy pants, and dark coloured shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey or silver coloured four-door Mazda sedan with damage to the rear passenger side bumper. The bumper appeared to be held together with strips of black tape.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspects is being asked to contact investigators.