A suspect has been arrested in connection with what police are describing as an unprovoked stabbing attack in Mississauga on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old victim was walking in the area of Hurontario Street, north of John Street, at around 4:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him, police said. The suspect then fled, heading south on Hurontario Street and east onto John Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics and was then transferred to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

On Wednesday morning police identified a suspect as 34-year-old David Dytlow, suggesting that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Dytlow was then taken into custody within hours. Police say that he is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

“At the present time it appears that there's no known relationship between this suspect and the victim,” Const. Tyler Bell told CP24.

Bell said that police have not yet determined a motive for the attack as the investigation remains “in its infancy.”

He said that the suspect does have some criminal history and was on release order for a number of “similar offenses,” including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.