

The Canadian Press





A suspect is in custody after "several people" were shot in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley, RCMP said.

Police issued a blaring cellphone alert at about 6:20 Monday morning, saying they were at the scenes of several shootings "involving transient victims."

At that time, RCMP said they were unsure if the shooter was alone, and warned people to stay out of the downtown core of the city.

However, police say the man they arrested is thought to be responsible for the shootings.

"Investigators do believe the lone suspect to be in custody but more information will be released to the public in an expedited manner as soon as it is received and confirmed by investigators on scene," said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

She said she had no updates on the victims involved.

"We have Lower Mainland emergency response teams as well as major crime teams from E-Division headquarters attending to Langley RCMP, and we will be moving forward with a co-ordinated response into what occurred in the early morning hours, today," said Parslow.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed on social media that its investigators have been deployed to Langley to help RCMP with the investigation.

A statement issued by police said the investigation was active and involved multiple areas of Langley City and Langley Township.

Several areas of Langley are closed off and police have asked people to stay away from those locations, including the Cascades Casino and the Langley bus loop.

Yellow police tape surrounded a sandwich shop and a parking lot in Langley at the scene of one of the shootings. A black tent with LMD Forensics on the side had been set up over one of the crime scenes.

A worker at a nearby coffee shop said most of the stores might open by noon or after.