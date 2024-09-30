Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following a deadly stabbing at a Scarborough home on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the residence near Ellesmere and Orton Park roads, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road, just before 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. It’s unclear who made the call to police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was arrested.

In an update on Monday, police identified the victim as 54-year-old Dushi Lakshmanan.

Initially, police did not disclose the relationship between the victim and the suspect. In an email to CTV News Toronto, police confirmed that the suspect, 50-year-old Toronto resident Ragulan Lakshmanan, is the victim’s brother.

Ragulan has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.