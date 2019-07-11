

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man accused of leaving a homemade camera underneath a changing stall in an Eaton Centre clothing stall last weekend has now been identified by investigators.

Toronto police say that on July 6 at about 4 p.m., a male suspect was allegedly seen at a clothing store inside the Eaton Centre.

He allegedly went towards unisex change rooms and placed a small brown rectangular object on the floor, inside the space of one of the change room stalls.

Investigators say the object contained a camera that recorded “numerous females changing.”

Sometime later, a woman inside the change room stall saw the object on the floor and called mall security as well as police.

Investigators seized the device and recovered video clips “containing images of unknown women.”

Later on Saturday, a 22-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of mischief under $5,000.

On Sunday, police said there was a publication ban in place on the man’s identity but on Thursday named him as Sohanathen Udayashankar of Toronto.

Udayashankar appeared in court on July 7 and was released on bail with conditions.

Investigators say they believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward.