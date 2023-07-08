A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries on a moving subway train earlier this week.

Police responded to the call for a stabbing just after 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the victim and suspect were travelling southbound towards Eglinton Station when a verbal argument broke out. The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing at Eglinton Station, leaving the victim with critical injuries.

The victim is now in stable condition.

Online videos showed the immediate aftermath of the incident, suggesting the suspect may also have chased the victim down the length of the subway train before the vehicle came to a complete stop at Eglinton Station.

Moses Lewin, 25, of no fixed address, was located and arrested on Friday. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Lewin is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. today.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators from the Toronto Police Service.