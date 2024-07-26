A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the Weston area earlier this year has been arrested.

The arrest comes about three months after gunfire rang out in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street April 14.

Police responded shortly before 5 p.m. and found 32-year-old Abdi Duale of Toronto suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the area.

In a news release Friday, police said 32-year-old Omar Mohamed of Edmonton, Alberta was arrested on July 25. He is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Mohamed was scheduled to make a court appearance in Toronto Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact investigators.