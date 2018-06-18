

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman in Briar Hill exactly one week ago is expected to appear in court today for a bail hearing.

Isabel Soria, 50, was crossing the street near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at around 3 p.m. on June 11 when she was struck by a pickup truck that subsequently left the scene.

In the days following the accident, police released surveillance footage of the intersection that showed that the driver came to a stop after the collision and approached Soria on the street before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

At the time, Const. Clint Stibbe told CTV News Toronto that the suspect “had enough time to see that the person was dying.”

Jesse Petroff, 27, of Oshawa, was arrested on Friday and charged with dangerous operation causing death, criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop after accident causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He is expected to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West at 10 a.m.