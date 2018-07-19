

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man accused of setting three fires in an office inside Old City Hall on Monday night has been arrested and charged, Toronto police say.

Firefighters were called to the historic building at about 8 p.m. on Monday night for a fire that reached one alarm.

Firefighters said that despite the sprinkler system performing admirably, the fires caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the interior of the building.

A short time into the investigation, firefighters said they believed the fires were deliberately set.

Deputy Fire Chief Larry Cocco said the fires consisted of bunches of paper set alight.

A surveillance camera image of the suspect was released to the media on Tuesday afternoon. He was identified publicly by late Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, 48-year-old George Powers was taken into custody.

He was charged with break and enter, arson and failure to comply with probation.

Powers is expected to appear in court —in the same building where the fires were set —on Thursday afternoon.