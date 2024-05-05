One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a driver was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Milton Sunday, according to police.

Police say that they responded to the crash on Highway 401 in the eastbound lanes at Guelph Line at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 28-year-old female from Milton was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane and collided with a sedan that was being driven by a 22-year-old male from Brampton, police said.

Both drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the male was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Mississauga OPP at 905-278-6131.