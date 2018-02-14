

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 27-year-old man charged after a 60-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed with an icepick aboard a subway train at College Station on Monday afternoon.

Officers were originally called to the downtown subway station at around 12:40 p.m. and found a victim suffering from several stab wounds, slumped over on the platform.

Investigators allege a suspect approached the man as he sat on the train and drew an icepick and stabbed him repeatedly.

A witness told CP24 the suspect appeared to be preparing to exit the train as it arrived at College Station but then turned to the victim seated nearby and attacked him.

He was later taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect attempted to flee the train and the station but was stopped by TTC special constables.

The icepick was recovered by officers at the scene. Police said earlier that the attack appeared to be completely random in nature.

Police identified the suspect as Thomas Sommerville of Toronto.

He was charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday morning.