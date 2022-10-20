Toronto police are asking for help identifying a suspect after nearly two dozen vehicles in a downtown neighbourhood were vandalized with hate symbols earlier this week.

Police said they were called to the area of Markham and Robinson Streets, west of Bathurst Street, on the morning of Oct. 18 and learned that swastikas and various other markings were etched onto the paint of 21 vehicles.

On Thursday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they say is a male and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

They are asking anyone in the area who had their vehicle damaged similarly to report it.

Police are also urging anyone with information, including a dash camera, a doorbell camera, or video surveillance of Markham Street between Robinson Street and Wolseley Street and Robinson Street from Markham Street to Manning Avenue, to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.