Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.

The assault occurred on the evening of Oct. 23 at a shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive.

In the video, two women who just entered a clothing store are approached by a man. He speaks to one of the women for a few seconds before swatting something from her hand.

That prompted the woman to slap the man, who then punched her several times. The man then flees the store with three others who were watching the incident from outside.

According to police, the woman was initially approached by an unknown suspect, who accused her of filming him. When she tried to walk away, the suspect approached the woman again, slapped her phone out and assaulted her.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

In addition to the video, police also released photos of the suspect, described as a Black male, five-foot-seven, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.