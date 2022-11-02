Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Aurora on Monday.

The incident happened at around 11:55 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Brookland Avenue, according to police

Officers located a man suffering from stab wounds who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened in a parking lot behind a plaza on Yonge St.

Following the stabbing, the suspect allegedly fled across the road to a restaurant parking lot where he attempted to get into the passenger side of a silver Honda Civic, however the driver turned the suspect away and drove from the area southbound on Yonge St., according to police.

The suspect is described as a male with an olive complexion, heavy build, wearing a black-hooded coat, black baseball cap, sunglasses and a white mask.

York Regional Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward, as well as anyone with residential video surveillance or dash-cam footage from the area at the time.