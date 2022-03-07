Police are searching for suspects after investigators say a homicide victim was dumped from a vehicle on a residential street in Hamilton on Sunday night.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Hamilton police said the lifeless body of a gunshot victim was tossed out of a car on Tisdale Street, near Erie Avenue, at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle, which has now been described as a black BMW sedan, was last seen heading east on Main Street.

"I can't tell you right now where the murder actually occurred. We don't have a scene at this point," Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters.

"We don't know a motive or why this individual would have been targeted and murdered."

The victim has been identified but investigators are not publicly releasing his name at this time at the request of his next-of-kin. Bereziuk identified the victim only as a 39-year-old man from Hamilton.

He said officers had a somewhat challenging time tracking down the identity of the victim.

"He was located with no identification on him, no cellphone, nothing that will lead us to who he is," Bereziuk said.

He said police are urging anyone who lives in the area of where the body was found to contact investigators immediately.

"We are continuing to review video today. We will be in the area canvassing for video and witnesses," he said.

"Obviously right now we are in a bit of a deficit in terms of information and evidence at this point, just in terms of the nature of this particular crime... we will keep digging and we will continue to review video today."