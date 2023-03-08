Suspect sought after man sprayed with noxious substance on TTC subway train
Police say a man seen in this combination photo allegedly sprayed another man with a noxious substance on a TTC subway train. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2023 12:13AM EST
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was sprayed with a noxious substance in an unprovoked attack on a TTC subway train last week.
Police said two men, who were unknown to each other, were on board an eastbound subway train between Donlands and Greenwood Stations on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth on the evening of Feb. 28.
“Without provocation, one man sprayed the other man in the face with an unknown, pepper-spray-like substance,” police said.
The suspect allegedly sprayed him again each time the victim stepped away.
A week after the attack, police released a photo of the suspect in an effort to identify and locate him.
He is wanted for three counts of administering a noxious substance.
He is described as between 35 and 45 years old, six-foot-tall with a medium build, short brown hair and a greying goatee.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a white logo on the left breast, left sleeve and middle back, black pants, black gloves and tan-coloured footwear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.