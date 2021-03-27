Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Brampton Saturday evening.

The incident happened in the Silver Maple Court and Lisa Street area, west of Dixie Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say the victim made his way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A perimeter has been set up in the area as police look for the suspect.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s, five-foot-seven with a slim build.

He was wearing a ski mask and dark sweat pants.