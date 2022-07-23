Suspect sought after man stabbed in Danforth bar: police
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in a bar along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue on Saturday evening.
Toronto police say they were called to a bar in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues at 6:31 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Investigators say the victim was stabbed inside and the suspect fled the scene in a car.
The male victim, who paramedics say is in his 30s, was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, standing six-feet-tall with a muscular build.
CP24 witnessed officers taping off access to the Rusty Nail Pub on the north side of Danforth between Cedarvale and Gledhill avenues.