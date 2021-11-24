Police have released a photo of a suspect after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Richmond Street West and York Street just before 3 p.m.

Police said a man stabbed another man and left the area on foot. The suspect was last seen heading west on Richmond Street.

He is described as in his 20s, six-foot-tall with a medium build and short dreadlocks. Police said he was wearing a grey hooded sweater, a small satchel, blue jeans and a camouflage jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).