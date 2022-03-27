Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the chest in the city’s downtown neighbourhood of Grange Park on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West, east of Spadina Avenue.

Police said two men were involved in a verbal altercation in an apartment building.

At some point during the altercation, one of the men retrieved a knife from his unit and stabbed the other in the chest, police said.

He then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police released security camera images of the suspect, who is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build, long red hair ponytail, and long full red beard.

He was wearing a backwards black hat, dark backpack, brown camo jacket, white/cream button-up shirt, dark pants, black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect and his whereabouts to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).