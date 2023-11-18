Toronto police are asking for help identifying a suspect after one person was seriously injured in an assault downtown last month.

Officers responded to an assault call in the area of Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West on Oct. 29 at 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect approached the victim on the sidewalk, and there was an exchange of words.

Shortly after, the suspect allegedly lifted the victim off the sidewalk, stumbled, and both fell to the ground.

Police said the suspect then fled the area on foot. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, police released images of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a green sweater vest, white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.