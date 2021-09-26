Peel police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street around 4 p.m. for a stabbing.

Peel paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Black male standing six feet tall, with a skinny build, police say. They added that he was wearing all-dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.