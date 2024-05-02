Police are searching for a man who allegedly knocked a person unconscious in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to an assault call in the area of Blue Jays Way and King Street West shortly before noon.

Police said a group of people attending a party got into an altercation, and an individual was kicked in the head, rendering him unconscious.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect, described as male, six-foot-two, with a stocky build, short black hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a white coat, white T-shirt, and black pants. Police said the suspect also had on a black jacket.

In addition, police are also seeking to speak to a person of interest in the incident.

He is believed to have brown hair, clean-shaven and last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt with a design on the front, grey pants and white and grey shoes. Police have also released his photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.