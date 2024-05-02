Suspect sought after person knocked unconscious during downtown Toronto altercation
Police say they are seeking the man in the photos in connection with an aggravated assault investigation. (TPS)
Published Thursday, May 2, 2024 4:50PM EDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly knocked a person unconscious in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to an assault call in the area of Blue Jays Way and King Street West shortly before noon.
Police said a group of people attending a party got into an altercation, and an individual was kicked in the head, rendering him unconscious.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said.
On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect, described as male, six-foot-two, with a stocky build, short black hair and a full beard.
He was last seen wearing a white coat, white T-shirt, and black pants. Police said the suspect also had on a black jacket.
In addition, police are also seeking to speak to a person of interest in the incident.
He is believed to have brown hair, clean-shaven and last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt with a design on the front, grey pants and white and grey shoes. Police have also released his photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.