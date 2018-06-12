

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman at the Toronto Eaton Centre on Saturday.

The incident took place at the shopping centre at around 9:40 p.m.

Investigators said the woman was waiting near a washroom with her back to the wall when a man allegedly assaulted her in the stomach area.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was released a short time later.

Officers have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation. Police said they are urging the public to not approach the suspect if he is spotted but to instead contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).