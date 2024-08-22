Toronto police are searching for man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation.

The Toronto Police Service issued a news release on Thursday saying the incident happened on July 18 at around 6:26 p.m. in the Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police said that it was reported that the suspect was onboard a TTC streetcar at the Bathurst Station when they allegedly started making anti-Black slurs toward the victim who was trying to board the streetcar.

The suspect then allegedly pushed victim, causing them to fall. The suspect and the victim are not known to one another, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a male in his 30s with black hair. He was wearing grey pants, a blue jacket, running shoes, sunglasses and a backpack.

Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3506 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).