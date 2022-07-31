Peel police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing in Brampton early Sunday morning that left two people injured.

Police said they responded to the area of McMurchy Avenue North and Queen Street West at 3:41 p.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, they located two male victims with stab wounds. One of them was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the other was transported to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have suspect information yet and are asking anyone who can help with the investigation to contact them at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).