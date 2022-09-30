Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the west end on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West at around 8 p.m. for a sexual assault.

Officers arrived to learn that a man had approached two women and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

On Friday, police released surveillance images of the suspect. He is believed to be in his 30s and described as six-foot-tall with a medium build, black hair and yellow-stained teeth.

Police said he was last seen wearing a grey Roots hoodie, light blue jeans, Adidas sandals and carrying a black gym bag.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).