

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Security camera images of a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of an unconscious woman at Kennedy Station earlier this month have been released by investigators.

A 40-year-old woman was lying on the ground outside of the subway station at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to police.

As people walked by, a man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

One witness attempted to stop the incident by yelling at the man, officers said.

The suspect – described as a 60-year-old white male with a large build, standing about six-foot-two with short white hair – then walked away from the scene.

According to investigators, he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt tucked into black pants with a brown leather belt, black shoes with worn soles and a fedora-style beige-and-white hat.

Surveillance camera images of the suspect were released by police on Wednesday in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).