Police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked and random stabbing at a Rexdale bus stop earlier this week.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said a person was waiting at a bus stop when an unknown assailant attacked them with an “edged weapon.”

The victim suffered two separate wounds, officers confirmed.

The suspect has been described by police as approximately five-feet-six-inches tall with a dark complexion, and was wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt. He was also seen carrying a black backpack and a green/ blue shopping bag.

Anyone with information about the case can contact investigators at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.