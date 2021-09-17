Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a woman at a park in Brampton on Wednesday.

Police say it happened in the area of Massey Park just before 11 a.m.

An unknown man allegedly approached a woman at the park and forcibly grabbed her by the shoulder.

Police say the woman was able to break free and called for help.

The suspect fled the scene, running into the park’s wooded area.

The woman was not physically injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, standing five-foot-nine, and weighing 180 pounds. He has a medium build, brown eyes, and a black beard with a moustache.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded top with a white insignia on the front, a black baseball hat, black jogging pants, and black and white sneakers.

He was also wearing a blue or white surgical mask and is “associated with a black mountain bike.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).