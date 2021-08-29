The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the city’s east end on Saturday evening.

According to police, a woman was running on Taylor Creek trail near Leaside Bridge at approximately 4:20 p.m. when a man on a bike sexually assaulted her.

He was last seen riding northbound on the lower Don River trail, south of Leaside Bridge.

Police are describing the suspect as white, between the ages of 20 and 35, wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and a helmet.

He was riding a black athletic trail bike, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500.