Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing on a TTC bus on Saturday that left a 32-year-old woman injured.

Police said it happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street.

A woman was sitting on board a TTC bus travelling east when a man sat behind her and brandished a knife, police said.

The man then stabbed the woman, police said, before fleeing the area.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and was subsequently released.

“This was an unprovoked attack,” police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Investigators described the man as standing between five-foot-nine and six-foot, with a thin build, brown or light tanned complexion, short dark hair, thick dark eyebrows, and unshaven.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black winter jacket, a red ‘Champion’ sweater, a long white t-shirt, beige pants, and black sneakers with a white sole.

He was also carrying a backpack.

“He is believed to be armed, violent, and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).