

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





York Regional Police are looking for a suspect accused of committing an “indecent act” while watching a woman inside a bathroom stall at a Vaughan Walmart.

In September, officers were called to a Walmart store on Edgeley Boulevard after a woman had reported that a man was watching her through a crack in the stall door.

Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, police were called to the same store after another woman reported that a man had been watching her in the bathroom while he committed an indecent act.

On both occasions, the suspect fled from the store before police arrived on scene.

Police described the suspect as a male who is between 20 and 30 years old and is five-foot-ten and 250 pounds with black hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.