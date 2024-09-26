Peel police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in what they say were two "violent" sexual assaults in Brampton this month.

The incidents occurred in the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue on Sept. 2 at 5:30 a.m. and Sept. 22 at 1:30 a.m.

Police have also released a video showing the suspect to further help in his identification.

He is described as a South Asian male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a medium build, dark short hair, receding hair line and unshaven.

They are asking anyone who knows the suspect's identity to contact them at 905-45302121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).