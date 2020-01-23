

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman remains in hospital in critical condition after she was stabbed near York University’s campus late Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive shortly after 10 p.m for a reported stabbing.

“Our officers immediately arrived on scene and located a female with stab wounds to her neck,” Const. Alex Li said.

The woman, who is believed to be in her early 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police confirmed Thursday that the woman is now out of surgery but remains in life-threatening condition.

Investigators have not said if the victim was a student at the university.

Police have described the suspect as an Asian male who is approximately five-foot-eleven and has a slim build. He was spotted wearing all black clothing.

“We have information that he had fled the scene on foot,” Li said. “We also have information that he is in possession of a knife so I do urge the public to avoid the area if possible as our officers continue to search for the suspect.”