

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly stole $30,000 worth of action figures from a store inside Scarborough’s Splendid China Mall.

Officers were called to the mall in the Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road area on the evening of Aug. 28.

Police allege that the suspect broke into a hobby store inside the mall and stole a quantity of “collector quality” Marvel and Gundam figures valued at approximately $30,000.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old with a medium build and straight black hair with bangs. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem, a black shirt with white lettering that read 'Friends, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at (416) 808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).