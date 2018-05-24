

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say both the suspect and victim of an attempted robbery in the downtown core overnight were taken to hospital with injuries.

The incident occurred near Bathurst and Dundas streets at around 3 a.m.

According to police, one man was trying to steal another man’s bike and at one point, the suspect in the robbery produced a knife.

The owner of the bike fought off the suspect with a knife sharpener and the suspect was subsequently injured by the sharpener.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is facing charges, police said.

The victim, who sustained an injury while fighting off the suspect, was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The ages of the victim and suspect have not been released.